Johnny Depp Is Planning To Retire!

Mike Evans

Mike Evans, the Hollywood Insider, has the scoop on just about everything “Hollywood”!

In today’s report…Pop Quiz: What comedian is trying to get a long term Vegas deal? More charges may be coming for Aaron Hernandez. Jennifer Aniston already feels married, but is still pushing Justin Theroux. Jane Fonda is getting married. TV Review: Michael J. Fox’s new show gets 3 stars. Johnny Depp says he plans to retire??? Police found drugs on Justin Bieber’s tour bus. Kate Middleton thinks astrology is evil. And finally, Miley Cyrus has come out in favor of marijuana legalization.