Watch: Dallas Cowboys Hire New Intimidation Coach, WWE Hall Of Famer Sting!

Yes…that Sting is the new Cowboys’ “Intimidation Coach,” and honestly, they could not have made a better choice. Between the black and white face paint, scorpion adorned outfit, and the constant presence of a baseball bat, who else could do a better job to strike fear into the hearts of opponents?

Some of the players do their best to match the iconic face paint of the WWE Hall Of Famer, but the glitter and princess crowns do not seem to strike fear as well as Sting’s paint.

Watch the hilarious video below!

Welcome the Dallas Cowboys' newest coach… pic.twitter.com/ccrNPTLiWt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2016

