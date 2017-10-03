Not Enough Millennials Learning Money Management

Today’s students are offered a myriad of subject matter to learn, but a sadly low percentage are not learning a subject that will help them their entire life.
Business Insider reports according to Next Gen Personal Finance, only 16.4% of U.S. students… are required to take a personal finance course to graduate high school.
Here are stats that prove a Personal Finance course for students is needed.
- 76% of Millennials lack basic financial knowledge
- 70% of Millennials are stressed and anxious about saving for retirement
- 45% of students regret how much in loans they have
- 34% live with their parents
With $1.45 trillion in student debt, students need guidance in how to better handle finances.
Be sure to ask if your kid’s school offers a Personal Finance class/course, and help avoid them living with you when their 40! LOL.
One Comment
Blake, public schools DO offer personal financial management classes. Many kids are either unaware or unwilling to enroll in them. Students who are seeking the highest GPA look primarily at AP classes. Parents could help by recommending a well rounded approach to class scheduling for their child and talk about family finances in healthy discussions – not just when there is a problem.
I thought so. Thanks for taking the time to comment and for listening! Hope you have a prosperous day:).