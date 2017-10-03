Not Enough Millennials Learning Money Management

Today’s students are offered a myriad of subject matter to learn, but a sadly low percentage are not learning a subject that will help them their entire life.

Business Insider reports according to Next Gen Personal Finance, only 16.4% of U.S. students… are required to take a personal finance course to graduate high school.

Here are stats that prove a Personal Finance course for students is needed.

76% of Millennials lack basic financial knowledge

70% of Millennials are stressed and anxious about saving for retirement

45% of students regret how much in loans they have

34% live with their parents

With $1.45 trillion in student debt, students need guidance in how to better handle finances.

Be sure to ask if your kid’s school offers a Personal Finance class/course, and help avoid them living with you when their 40! LOL.