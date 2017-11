Moneyish reports new study from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, studied reading test scores of over 200,000 15-year-olds from over 8,000 co-ed schools across the planet.

The study revealed that when boys are in classes with over 6o% girls, they have higher reading scores.

Researchers theorize girls focus better in class, are more motivated to read, and are a good influence on boys in their classes.

Wonder if this the age-old case of Boys vs. Girls school pressure competition?

Thoughts?