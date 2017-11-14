Jon Stewart ‘Stunned’ by Accusations Against Friend Louis C.K

Former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart appeared on The Today Show to discuss the upcoming “Night of Too Many Stars.”

The conversation eventually turned to the sexual misconduct accusations regarding Louis C.K. – a long time friend of Stewart’s.

When asked for a reaction, “Um… stunned, I think?”

“You give your friends the benefit of the doubt, I try to think of it in terms of, I’ve had friends who have had compulsions and have done things, gambling or drinking and drugs, and we’ve lost some of them, some of them have died. And you always find yourself back to a moment of, did I miss something? Could I have done more? And in this situation, I think we all could have. So you feel anger at what you did to people.”

“Look, comedy on its best day is not a great environment for women,” Stewart admitted. “I think it’s gotten better over the years but certainly when we started 30 years ago it was really difficult, and so to do it was an act of bravery in and of itself.”

Louis C.K. has acknowledged the allegations as true.