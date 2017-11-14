Looks Like The “Justice League” Movie Skimped Out On The Amazons’ Outfits

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dear Justice League, why do your Amazon outfits look like cheap, sexy Halloween costumes?

The latest internet debate pins the Amazons of Wonder Woman VS the Amazons of Justice League against each other. Many are claiming the Justice League’s version of the outfits leave very little to the imagination since they bare more skin.

Not sure why Justice League felt the need to change the outfits at all. Taking the skimpiness out of it, the Justice League costumes just don’t look at cool.

Of course not everyone thinks the Justice League movie went for a sexier version of the costume. In fact, Brooke Ence, who play an Amazon likes the look.

Ence said…

“The girls on set, we never thought of (the new costumes) as a sexy version. It felt a little more glamorous, if anything, because we had bigger, beautiful hair, which I loved. I’m an athlete first, right? (Usually,) I can’t wear anything without someone commenting about my (muscular) body. So for me, it was actually really cool to be able to show it and not immediately feel masculine, but still very feminine.”

What do you think? Are the new Amazon outfits too sexy? Take our poll!

 

