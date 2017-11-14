UPDATE: UCLA Players Accused Of Shoplifting In China Returning To America

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Cody Riley, Delta Airlines, Jack Ma, Jalen Hill, LiAngelo Ball, President Donald Trump, Pudong International Airport, ucla
CHINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: LiAngelo Ball on September 2, 2017 in Chino, California. (Photo: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions )

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were accused of shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store while the team was in China. The three had been confined to their hotel.

After some of the most powerful people on the planet, including China’s own Alibaba founder Jack Ma and President Trump, became involved in working towards their release, The Wall Street Journal reports Ball, Hill and Riley were seen today in Shanghai’s Pudon International Airport, checking in for a Delta flight to L.A.

 

As previously reported, if Ball, Hill and Riley had been convicted in China, they would have faced 10 years in prison.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live