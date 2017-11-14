UPDATE: UCLA Players Accused Of Shoplifting In China Returning To America

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were accused of shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store while the team was in China. The three had been confined to their hotel.
After some of the most powerful people on the planet, including China’s own Alibaba founder Jack Ma and President Trump, became involved in working towards their release, The Wall Street Journal reports Ball, Hill and Riley were seen today in Shanghai’s Pudon International Airport, checking in for a Delta flight to L.A.
As previously reported, if Ball, Hill and Riley had been convicted in China, they would have faced 10 years in prison.