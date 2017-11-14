UPDATE: UCLA Players Accused Of Shoplifting In China Returning To America

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were accused of shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store while the team was in China. The three had been confined to their hotel.

After some of the most powerful people on the planet, including China’s own Alibaba founder Jack Ma and President Trump, became involved in working towards their release, The Wall Street Journal reports Ball, Hill and Riley were seen today in Shanghai’s Pudon International Airport, checking in for a Delta flight to L.A.

Pres. Trump on UCLA basketball players in China: "President Xi has been terrific on that subject, but that was not a good subject. That was not something that should have happened." https://t.co/lENbZmg7uS pic.twitter.com/Twa7hOK2mF — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2017

As previously reported, if Ball, Hill and Riley had been convicted in China, they would have faced 10 years in prison.