Joe Perry Announces New Solo Album ‘Sweetzerland Manifesto’

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry has announced a new solo album.

Perry’s new album Sweetzerland Manifesto, is his first since 2009 and will be released on Jan. 19.

The ten-track effort features Robin Zaner, David Johnansen and Terry Reid. Johnny Depp plays drums on a cover of Barry McGuire’s “Eve of Destruction,” which features Perry on vocals.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what songs people gravitate to because there’s such a wide variety of tunes,” Perry said in a prepared statement.

Check out the full tracklist for Perry’s new solo album below.

1. Rumble In The Jungle (instrumental)

2. I’ll Do Happiness (featuring Terry Reid)

3. Aye, Aye, Aye (featuring Robin Zander)

4. I Wanna Roll (featuring David Johansen)

5. Sick & Tired (featuring Terry Reid)

6. Haberdasher Blues (featuring David Johansen)

7. Spanish Sushi (instrumental)

8. Eve Of Destruction (featuring Joe Perry)

9. I’m Going Crazy (featuring David Johansen)

10. Won’t Let Me Go (featuring Terry Reid)