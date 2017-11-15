KLUV World Tour: Cruise Cuba On The 5 Star Azamara Quest

How does a cruise around Cuba sound? We’re talking about the cruise of all cruises, aboard the 5 star Azamara Quest! If you’re looking for a bucket list trip, this is it.
Join us March 28th through April 7th, 2018.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.
The price is…
(Per Person based on Double Occupancy)
- $2999 – Inside Stateroom
- $3499 – Oceanview Stateroom
- $3899 – Verandah Stateroom
- Cat N2 Continent Suite (on request)
- Club Ocean Suite (on request)
- Club World Owner’s Suite (on request)
- Club World Spa Suite (on request)
The price includes…
- Roundtrip air
- Roundtrip transfers
- 10 Night Cruise aboard the Azamara Quest
- Meals (excluding specialty dining)
- Most onboard entertainment
- AzAmazing Evenings event
- Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
- Gratuities
- Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
- Self-service laundry
- Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available
- Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations
- Baggage handling and taxes
The price does not include…
- Premium spirits
- Specialty dining surcharge
- Excursions
- Items of a personal nature