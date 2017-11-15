KLUV World Tour: Cruise Cuba On The 5 Star Azamara Quest

How does a cruise around Cuba sound? We’re talking about the cruise of all cruises, aboard the 5 star Azamara Quest! If you’re looking for a bucket list trip, this is it.

Join us March 28th through April 7th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

(Per Person based on Double Occupancy)