Makeup Removing App Causing Controversy For Adding Blemishes That Aren’t There

MakeApp is new mobile app that is causing a bit of controversy.

MakeApp features a tool that claims to remove any makeup from a person’s face, revealing what they look like completely natural. The first five photos you wish to see all natural are free, and then the app charges you $.99 for further use.

The app also has the ability to add makeup to your face, but the makeup removing feature is what has some people up in arms.

MakeApp does not actually show your natural face. Instead, it shows what the app believes to be your natural face, meaning, the app adds, of its own accord, red spots and blemishes that necessarily might not be there. Those who have used the app believe MakeApp wants users “to make them feel like they looked worse without makeup, when they didn’t feel that way at all to begin with.”

So there’s an app called MakeApp that removes the makeup in pictures so people can “see what you really look like” and ofc its a fail. pic.twitter.com/9VP1EDxo3g — Collagen Davoli (@CollagenDavoli) November 14, 2017

With the increasing animosity against beauty trends and standards, was this really a smart move for MakeApp to add blemishes and marks and claim it to be a person’s “real” face?

Via Teen Vogue