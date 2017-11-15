Nicki Minaj Does A NSFW “Minaj A Trois” For The Cover Of Paper Magazine

Paper Magazine is trying to break the internet again. This time with a very NSFW image of rapper Nicki Minaj.

You may remember back in 2014, when Paper attempted to break the internet with a naked picture of Kim Kardashian? To make a long story short, that’s the last time they called the issue of the magazine “Break the Internet”. Apparently, it takes a certain something to attain the “Break the Internet” status.

It looks like Nicki Minaj is on her way with her “Minaj A Trois” photo. It’s basically a Nicki Minaj sandwich, made with Nicki, Nicki, and Nicki.

WARNING! The image you are about to see is NOT SAFE FOR WORK!

Well, that’s certainly a whole lot of Nicki. The hair down her crack is what really sets off the pic.