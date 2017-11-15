People Magazine Names Blake Shelton ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Country superstar and coach for The Voice, Blake Shelton, is People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, as reported by CNN.

The 41-year-old Shelton told People, “Y’all must be running out of people”–“Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

Blake say’s his girlfriend Gwen Stefani encourage him to accept the honor, “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.”

Guess you can officially call him Blake “Sexy Pants” Shelton! He’ll love THAT! Haha!