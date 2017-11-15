Wall Street Journal Names Dallas Best City For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

By Blake Powers
CBS 11 reports according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, Dallas is the top choice for Amazon’s 2nd headquarters.

Reasons Dallas Is The Best Choice For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters:

  • No state income tax
  • Large college population
  • Big tech labor force
  • North Texas’ relatively low cost of living (ahem… that’s quickly changing)

Wherever Amazon decides to be, they promise to bring 50,000 new jobs.

Boston, Atlanta and D.C. are on the list of cities being considered. Amazon will choose the location next year.

How do you feel about Amazon possibly coming to Dallas?

 

