Young NY Subway Singers Go Viral After An Impromptu Performance

By Jody Dean
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Riding a New York City shuttle train on a daily basis can be pretty monotonous, but it was anything but for these Bronx commuters.

A couple of young buskers started singing, performing a mashup of songs that’s now gone totally viral. The original Instagram post featuring the serenade has gone viral in just a couple of days, and at this point the two young singers haven’t been identified.

🔥🔥🔥 👉🏽(via: @laudadi0)

A post shared by Daquan Gesese (@daquan) on

It’s a pretty sure bet that we’ll hear from them again, and who knows? We may be seeing a couple of stars being born.

 

