A HS Senior Wouldn’t Give Roy Moore Her Number, So He Called Her At School

Looks like things are getting worse for Roy Moore as yet another woman comes forward to tell her story.

This one takes place during Moore’s mall cruising days, around 1977. According to Gena Richardson, Moore asked her out when she was in high school while working at the Sears inside the Gadsden Mall. The conversation went a little something like this…

Moore: “Where do you go to high school?”

Richardson: “Gadsden High.”

Moore: “Can I have your phone number?”

Richardson: “No.”

Ok, if you thought that was the creepiest part of the story, you would be wrong. Apparently Moore doesn’t just take no for an answer and actually called Richardson at school! She was actually pulled out of her trigonometry class for the phone call. Richardson says,

“I said ‘Hello?’ And the male on the other line said, ‘Gena, this is Roy Moore.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m in trig class.'”

Long story short, the two did end up going out on a date, but it didn’t end well. They went to a movie at the Gadsden Mall. He then dropped her off in the parking lot behind Sears and gave her a forceful kiss, which scared her.

At the time of the incident, Moore would have been 30-years-old.