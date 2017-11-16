Bakery Apologizes For Replacing The Lord Baby Jesus With A Sausage Roll

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ooooo, a new twist on the famous manger scene! Joseph, Mary, and the Lord baby sausage all wrapped up in a delicious roll.

The latest in internet outrages…Gregg’s Bakery in the UK is under fire after replacing a sleeping baby Jesus in the manger with a sausage roll as a way to promote their advent calendar.

Needless to say, but people were not happy with the photo. Some are even calling for a boycott of the company.

Of course, Gregg’s has apologized for the picture.

However, it doesn’t look like they’ll stop selling the calendar.

Can we agree this is pretty funny? Or do you think it’s inappropriate?

 

