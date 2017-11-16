Bakery Apologizes For Replacing The Lord Baby Jesus With A Sausage Roll

Ooooo, a new twist on the famous manger scene! Joseph, Mary, and the Lord baby sausage all wrapped up in a delicious roll.

The latest in internet outrages…Gregg’s Bakery in the UK is under fire after replacing a sleeping baby Jesus in the manger with a sausage roll as a way to promote their advent calendar.

I would gladly swap everything I’ve ever made to have created this image for the @GreggsOfficial Christmas calendar – pic.twitter.com/CtAHHxGF7q — Jason Scott (@Jason_scott) November 15, 2017

Needless to say, but people were not happy with the photo. Some are even calling for a boycott of the company.

Please boycott @GreggsOfficial to protest against its sick anti-Christian Advent Calendar. What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions! They should donate every penny of their profits to @salvationarmyuk https://t.co/tAV7CRP7WM — Simon Richards (@simplysimontfa) November 15, 2017

Of course, Gregg’s has apologized for the picture.

I love England so much pic.twitter.com/h40NQK6IXD — Hussein Kesvani (@HKesvani) November 15, 2017

However, it doesn’t look like they’ll stop selling the calendar.

24 days of Greggs? Ho ho HECK YES. Pick up our advent calendar in selected shops from 20th Nov and countdown to the big day in style! pic.twitter.com/H56ncBUFRT — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) November 13, 2017

Can we agree this is pretty funny? Or do you think it’s inappropriate?