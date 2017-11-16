Blake Powers – Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Nov. 17-19

If you’re a Clinton fan, love the Mavs, a One Direction fan, like classic Christmas productions, enjoy Dallas Stars hockey, looking for a unique X-mas gift, interested in the Winter Olympics, love the Cowboys, enjoy Christmas lights, and ice-skating, there’s something fo ryou to do this weekend!

Friday

Friday – Sunday

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at Bass Hall – their website notes, “This holiday season, discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list! Start with a timeless tale of joy and good will, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs and top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow! The New York Times says to “put it on your wish list.” Irving Berlin’s White Christmas tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. This must-see show is full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written! Give everyone the gift they’re dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.”

Saturday

Sunday

X-T-O Energy Parade Of Lights – downtown Ft. Worth – starting at 6pm – reservations at fortworthparadeoflights.org

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 7:30 – AT&T Stadium

NOW – Dec. 31

Dallas Zoo Lights at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo is debuting a new must-see holiday event this November, hosting its first ever holiday celebration – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant . After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays. Guests can stroll along a path that covers 25 acres within the Zoo, enjoying an array of light-wrapped trees, overhead and hanging light displays, and lighted 2-D decorations. Various lighted vignettes throughout the Zoo will give you the feeling of being transported to an African watering hole or to a holiday candy land at the North Pole. The Dallas Zoo will be one of only two zoos in the U.S. to showcase fantastic 3-D light sculptures hand-built in France. We’ll also have an amazing one-of-a-kind tree covered in sound-reactive lights in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo – we encourage lots of caroling so we can see the tree respond in a new way each night!Designed as an event for all ages, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will feature: Holiday entertainment by local performers A special holiday light show set to music, with multiple showings per night Tasty winter treats for kids and adults, including gourmet donuts, cookies, s’mores stations, hot chocolate and other adult holiday beverages Crafts and activities for the kids Great locations for fun holiday family photos

NOW – Jan. 1

ICE! ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Gaylord Texan – per their website, “ICE! is a walk through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life.”

NOW – Jan. 7

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie – according to their website, “Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. We look forward to seeing you at our 2017 – 2018 festival! The general info page provides useful information and tips to plan your trip for the largest holiday light festival in DFW.”

The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”

NOW – Jan. 15

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Ft. Worth) – according to their website, “This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 17. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 15, 2018.“

