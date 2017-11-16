Blake Shelton Hilariously Trolls Adam Levine About Being “Sexiest Man Alive”

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have the BEST bromance in Hollywood. Their adorable banter doesn’t stop after The Voice. In fact, the two keep up a pretty great social media game. And of course we assume they hang out all the time.

So now that Blake Shelton is the “Sexiest Man Alive” he has some bragging rights. And who do you think was the first person Shelton picked on? His co-star Adam Levine!

You may remember back in 2013, Adam Levine was named “Sexiest Man Alive”. Well, according to Blake’s new trolling video, 2013 was a very confusing time. He even sites Justin Bieber’s monkey drama and the Harlem Shake as resources.

In case you didn’t know, this video is a lot like the movie “Love Actually” and even uses a few of the lines, one of which is “You are perfect to me.” However, Blake felt the need to insert NOT into the sentence.

Nicely done Blake!