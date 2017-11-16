Eagle’s Glenn Frey’s Will: Benefactor & Estate Value Revealed

Hard to believe that on Jan. 18, the late Glenn Frey of The Eagles will have been gone 2 years. Glenn passed away from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia, leaving behind Cindy Millican (wife of over 25 years) and 3 children, 1 being a minor.

Now, after obtaining legal documents concerning Glenn’s estate, TMZ reports Frey left his entire estate to Cindy, with total assets listed valued at $100,000. Yes, I know you’re question, and yes, his estate is far more valuable than that.

Cindy was named executor of his will and is in charge of distributing Glenn’s personal items (jewelry, clothing, furnishings, etc.) based on his requirements.

Currently, Cindy says she only has a copy of the original will, which may suffice, being no one is expected to contest the will.

Now… Glenn’s true worth.

According to a June 21, 2017 report by Bankrate, Frey’s estate is worth approx. $90,000,000. This Eagle had made his nest very comfortable for himself, and his family. R.I.P., Glenn.