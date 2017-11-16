Eagle’s Glenn Frey’s Will: Benefactor & Estate Value Revealed

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Glen Frey's Estate's Value, Glenn Frey, Glenn Frey's Will, Last Will and Testament, The Eagles, Who Get's Glenn Frey's Estate
Glenn Frey (Photo: by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hard to believe that on Jan. 18, the late Glenn Frey of The Eagles will have been gone 2 years. Glenn passed away from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia, leaving behind Cindy Millican (wife of over 25 years) and 3 children, 1 being a minor.

Now, after obtaining legal documents concerning Glenn’s estate, TMZ reports Frey left his entire estate to Cindy, with total assets listed valued at $100,000. Yes, I know you’re question, and yes, his estate is far more valuable than that.

gettyimages 627589076 Eagles Glenn Freys Will: Benefactor & Estate Value Revealed

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: Cindy Millican Frey, wife of Eagles co-founder, the late Glenn Frey, arrives for the formal Artist’s Dinner honoring the recipients of the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors hosted by United States Secretary of State John F. Kerry at the U.S. Department of State on December 3, 2016 in Washington, D.C. The 2016 honorees are: Argentine pianist Martha Argerich; rock band the Eagles; screen and stage actor Al Pacino; gospel and blues singer Mavis Staples; and musician James Taylor.
(Photo: Ron Sachs/Pool /Getty Images)

Cindy was named executor of his will and is in charge of distributing Glenn’s personal items (jewelry, clothing, furnishings, etc.) based on his requirements.

Currently, Cindy says she only has a copy of the original will, which may suffice, being no one is expected to contest the will.

Now… Glenn’s true worth.

According to a June 21, 2017 report by Bankrate, Frey’s estate is worth approx. $90,000,000. This Eagle had made his nest very comfortable for himself, and his family. R.I.P., Glenn.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live