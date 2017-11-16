Ft. Worth Woman Creates “Hallmark Christmas Movie” Drinking Game

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Brittany Graves, facebook, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Christmas Movies
Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Hallmark Channel is giving you all the holiday movies your head can handle and Ft. Worth’s Brittany Graves has created a drinking game for them.

Woman’s Day reports Britney posted it on her Facebook page and it goes a little something like this… hit it!

Drink..

  • If the main character has a holiday themed name like Noel or Holly
  • If the main character is a city person transplanted into a small town
  • If there is some sort of magical agreement with an angel or Santa
  • If the characters are drinking hot cocoa or egg nog

If the cynic in the movie is suddenly filled with holiday season spirit, you must down your entire drink!

Does this mean anyone visiting Brittany during the Holiday Season must be prepared to play? If so, hope she has several extra beds, sofas and clear places on the floor… lol!

