Dear Lord in Heaven, this might be the scariest thing ever!

Before you freak out, keep in mind grandpa was just trying to help out. He was trying to clean up his granddaughter’s dolls. However, he used paint thinner to do it. In case you were wondering, paint thinner will remove everything, including the makeup and eyes on a doll!

When your dad tries to clean up your daughters Girls World with white spirit, but it completely takes the eyes out so he sticks some on from a magazine. Before & after. pic.twitter.com/VsVhTomrXL — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 14, 2017

Sorry Gramps, the magazine cut out eyes aren’t helping. Is that even the same doll?