Just A Baby Riding A Roomba

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Baby, Ride, Roomba, Vacuum

Why crawl when the Roomba can take wherever you want to go.

Just when you thought you could trust a dad with a baby…cue the Roomba Rodeo video. Aaron Evans was left in charge of his three month daughter Atlas for the day. His plan? To surprise his wife with a clean house. However, his plans quickly derailed after he spotted his daughter riding around the house on their Roomba vacuum cleaner.

It looks like Atlas was having a blast too! As for those floors, well, they’ve never been cleaner. Baby onesies are great for dusting.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live