Just A Baby Riding A Roomba

Why crawl when the Roomba can take wherever you want to go.

Just when you thought you could trust a dad with a baby…cue the Roomba Rodeo video. Aaron Evans was left in charge of his three month daughter Atlas for the day. His plan? To surprise his wife with a clean house. However, his plans quickly derailed after he spotted his daughter riding around the house on their Roomba vacuum cleaner.

It looks like Atlas was having a blast too! As for those floors, well, they’ve never been cleaner. Baby onesies are great for dusting.