Learn How Critics Feel About “Justice League”, “The Star” & “Wonder”

Justice League – Rated PG-13

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes–Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash–it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Critics: according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn’t enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. 39% Like”

Blake: Justice League has a great premise, including introducing new characters and reviving the primary. However, 1 hour and 40 mins wasn’t enough to do so in a way that allows the audience to connect on an emotional level with the characters and welcome back the one most needed. Perhaps director ZACK SNYDER was concerned about budget, attention span, etc. Hopefully he’ll do better with the next. Despite that lack, I like Justice League, and felt entertained, the way a pop-corn movie should. I give it 3.5 of 5 stars!

The Star – Rated PG-13

In Sony Pictures Animation’s The Star, a small but brave donkey named “Bo” yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas. The Star is directed by Academy Award (R) nominated writer/director Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heal); executive-produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracle From Heaven), Lisa Henson and Brian Henson (The Jim Henson Company); produced by Jenni Magee Cook; with a story by Carlos Kotkin and Simon Moore; and screenplay by Carlos Kotkin. Digital animation by Cinesite Studios.

Critics: 72% LIKE!

Blake: my trusted sources say The Star, which centers on the first Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, is a somewhat fresh take on the story that can be enjoyed by a secular and Christian audience. Being the story is well known, telling it in a way that teaches and entertains, is the challenge. The movie does just well enough in both areas to receive 2.5 of 5 stars.

Wonder – Rated PG

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

Critics: “Wonder doesn’t shy away from its bestselling source material’s sentiment, but this well-acted and overall winsome drama earns its tugs at the heartstrings”, according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my most trusted sources say the family-friendly movie, Wonder, combines several stories in one, with the center of attention being a little boy who reminds us in a refreshing way that we are all different, unique as a matter of fact, and embracing our differences and applying them towards good, pays off big! 4 of 5 stars!

Have fun this weekend, with a NEW movie!