Medical Marijuana Sales Coming To TEXAS

Two years ago, lawmakers legalized marijuana for epilepsy patients, and now Texas is just weeks away from legal medical marijuana sales.

Texas has awarded Cansortium Texas of Shulenburg TX the state’s 1st license to dispense the drug. Cansortium Texas is a branch of Knox Medical in Winter Garden FL, just 30 miles from Disney World.

Knox Medical CEO and founder Jose Hidalgo says, “We believe we will be ready by the end of the year.”

When asked why Texas? Hidalgo replied, “Because I think this is the future of medicine and there are millions and millions of people who can benefit from this medicine.” Hidalgo noted Florida and Texas have large populations and conservative politics. Both states have laws in place concerning non-smoking forms of marijuana use for limited medical purposes.

