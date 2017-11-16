Miss Manners Goes To Texas Prisons To Teach Etiquette To Inmates

File this under Things We Don’t Think About That Make Too Much Sense.

It’s a fact that most people who leave prison have trouble staying out. It’s better for everyone if they do stay out, but that takes a lot of change.

Schooling is one way. The more education you get behind bars, the better your chances of not re-offending. But there’s a lot more to changing your life than just making grades.

What about the little things you need, such as every day manners?

That might seem almost trite – but in context, imagine really never having learned how to conduct yourself in social settings?

Well, here comes the brilliance – and her nickname is Miss Manners.