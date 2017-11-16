NASA Releases First Daylight Photos Of The Giant Iceberg That Broke Away From Antarctica In July

Back in July, an iceberg the size of Delaware broke away from Antarctica’s ice shelf. So far, it’s the biggest break away in history.

Well, now we have some aerial shots of the iceberg. NASA sent science writer Katheryn Hansen on a flyover of the area. Hansen said…

“I was aware that I would be seeing an iceberg the size of Delaware, but I wasn’t prepared for how that would look from the air. Most icebergs I have seen appear relatively small and blocky, and the entire part of the berg that rises above the ocean surface is visible at once. Not this berg. A-68 is so expansive it appears if it were still part of the ice shelf.”

The pictures are nothing short of amazing.

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: The northern edge of massive iceberg A68, which calved off Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf in July. pic.twitter.com/qxcuuFS7tY — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) October 30, 2017

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: Looking out from the sea ice to iceberg A68, which calved from Antarctica's Larson C ice shelf in July pic.twitter.com/0oq9dzUbz1 — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) November 1, 2017

Wow!