When Jimmy Kimmel was 10, he created a comic book he named ‘The Terrific Ten”, and in honor of Jimmy’s 50th birthday, Ben Affleck and director J.J. Abrams assembled a group of Jimmy’s friends for a birthday surprise unlike Jimmy has EVER received!

Watch the world premiere of The Terrific Ten!

The Terrific Ten, not coming to theaters, but staying in Jimmy Kimmel’s mind the rest of his life, and now in yours! LOL!