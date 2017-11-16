Traveling For Thanksgiving: Plan NOW!

If you’re one of the 50.9 million AAA has estimated to be on U.S. roads this Thanksgiving and hoping to avoid major traffic, planning the time and path are paramount.

CBS 11 report AAA Texas predicts 3.9 million Texans will be driving 50 miles or more away from home for their turkey day.

Gas prices are expected to the highest since Thanksgiving 2014, with the current statewide price average for regular unleaded at $2.30 per gallon.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wed. Nov. 22 – Sunday Nov. 26, and this Thanksgiving is predicted to have the most travelers since 2005, with 1.6 million more in-air, on roads, and on trains and waterways, than last year.

From personal experience, the earlier you can travel, the better. Plus, if you’re traveling long distance, be sure your vehicle is ready (oil, tire pressure, heating, radiator, windshield wipers & fluid, etc.) plus have some food that will not spoil easily and water. Should you have a flat tire or other vehicle issue, prepare for possible long wait times for emergency road service and vehicle repairs.

Enjoy Thanksgiving. By the way, I like the leg!