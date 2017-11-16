Unique View For Thursday Night Football Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans square off for Thursday Night Football tonight and even if you’re not a fan, it might be worth tuning in.

They’re going to mostly use the SkyCam when they broadcast the game.

This means the game will look a lot like Madden, which has a lot of fans of both the NFL and the video game very geeked up.

The idea came unexpectedly when NBC switched the SkyCam last month during a very foggy Patriots gam.e

It's like playing madden as Tom Brady with this camera angle.

And I love it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sCXjokTW5b — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) October 23, 2017

It’s also a black-out tonight. Steelers fans will be wearing black to accompany their team’s super black uniforms.

"It being a night game, the fans all wearing black, it’s like a blackout in the stadium. I love that uniform." Our guys can't wait to wear our #ColorRush uniforms against the Titans on #TNF. MORE: https://t.co/NNM1PbhjAz pic.twitter.com/QUE76vLYTY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 15, 2017

Titans in Smurf blue.

Source: Yahoo Sports