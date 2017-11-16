Unique View For Thursday Night Football Tonight

Filed Under: Football, NFL, thursday night football, Unique View
(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans square off for Thursday Night Football tonight and even if you’re not a fan, it might be worth tuning in.

They’re going to mostly use the SkyCam when they broadcast the game.

This means the game will look a lot like Madden, which has a lot of fans of both the NFL and the video game very geeked up.

The idea came unexpectedly when NBC switched the SkyCam last month during a very foggy Patriots gam.e

It’s also a black-out tonight. Steelers fans will be wearing black to accompany their team’s super black uniforms.

Titans in Smurf blue.

Source: Yahoo Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live