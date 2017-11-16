Unique View For Thursday Night Football Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans square off for Thursday Night Football tonight and even if you’re not a fan, it might be worth tuning in.
They’re going to mostly use the SkyCam when they broadcast the game.
This means the game will look a lot like Madden, which has a lot of fans of both the NFL and the video game very geeked up.
The idea came unexpectedly when NBC switched the SkyCam last month during a very foggy Patriots gam.e
It’s also a black-out tonight. Steelers fans will be wearing black to accompany their team’s super black uniforms.
Titans in Smurf blue.
Source: Yahoo Sports