The Dallas Holiday Parade Is Happening

We found out last summer that the Dallas Holiday Parade might not happen do to the fact that they lost a major sponsor.

Today however we are happy to announce that the Dallas Holiday Parade is officially happening thanks to our new owners Entercom!!!

Thanks so much Entercom!!!!

The Morning Show talked about it this morning on their show:

The parade is happening December 2nd.

VIP Tickets are on sale now at the DallasHolidayParade.com. They are also still looking for Sponsors, Vendors, and Volunteers if you are interested. You can also find that information at their website.

And after the parade don’t forget to visit DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market.