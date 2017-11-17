The Dallas Holiday Parade Is Happening

Filed Under: Dallas Holiday Parade

We found out last summer that the Dallas Holiday Parade might not happen do to the fact that they lost a major sponsor.

Today however we are happy to announce that the Dallas Holiday Parade is officially happening thanks to our new owners Entercom!!!

Thanks so much Entercom!!!!

The Morning Show talked about it this morning on their show:

The parade is happening December 2nd.

VIP Tickets are on sale now at the DallasHolidayParade.com. They are also still looking for Sponsors, Vendors, and Volunteers if you are interested. You can also find that information at their website.

And after the parade don’t forget to visit DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live