Artists Remember David Cassidy

TV star and ’70s teen heartthrob David Cassidy died yesterday (Nov. 21) from multiple organ failure at the age of 67 at a Florida hospital. The singer is most remembered for his role as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family, a musical sitcom that ran from 1970-1974.

“Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/my Brothers in the ‘70s,” wrote Marie Osmond on social media. “My condolences to his family.”

Brian Wilson, and Diane Warren and Rick Springfield also shared their thoughts, as did Gloria Gaynor and Richard Marx.

Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/ my Brothers in the ‘70s. M… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) November 22, 2017

Bye bye childhood RIP David Cassidy —

Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 22, 2017

I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy ... part of a musical legacy via his ro… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) November 22, 2017

So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed. https://t.co/JpKs2VNvZw —

Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) November 22, 2017

I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when The Partridge Family was already in reruns. David Cassidy's Keith wa… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy... he was always so kind to me - such a pleasure to have had him on… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

So sad to hear about #DavidCassidy Met him at a gig about 10 years ago and he was incredibly warm and gracious. RIP —

Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 22, 2017

R.I.P. David Cassidy from the Partridge Family —

juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 22, 2017

R.I.P David... 🙏 You were a Hero of mine growing up.... Heart & Prayers to Family & Friends x fb.me/4pp9sMuHa —

Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) November 22, 2017