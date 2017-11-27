Disney, Idina Menzel And Demi Lovato Could Be In Some Big Legal Trouble For ‘Frozen’s’ Hit Song ‘Let It Go’

It’s been quite a few years since “Frozen” was released along with the smash hit of the movie “Let it go”. Well it turns out, that song may have actually been ripped off from another song that was released back in 2008!

International artist Jaime Ciero is claiming the song was inspired by his song “Volar” which as we said before was recorded in 2008, long before “Frozen”.

Part of Ciero’s argument is that “Let it go” features note combinations, structures and melodies that are far too similar for it to be a coincidence. So now he is suing Disney, Idina Menzel for recording the song for the film and Demi Lovato who recorded the single.

The payout could be massive if Ciero wins, considering he wants profits from the movie, marketing and music.

Listen to them both below and decide for yourself!

-source via TMZ.com