Flat-Earther Plans To Launch Himself In DIY Rocket To See Earth’s Shape

So we all know the popular belief that the Earth is actually flat has gone mainstream lately. Many of the “flat-Earthers” have their own theories and ways of demonstrating that the Earth is in fact flat. And now one man in California is planning to launch himself in a self-made rocket so he can get a better look at the Earth and prove his theory on the shape of the planet.

A California man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is… https://t.co/PdOu23vjJR pic.twitter.com/XMm1o8pOls — Zesty Tech News (@zesty_tech) November 22, 2017

Mike Hughes spent the last couple years of his life building his own steam-powered rocket out of whatever he could find.

On November 25, 2017 Hughes plans to test his rocket in California’s Mojave Desert. Hopefully everything goes well since Hughes does not plan on testing the rocket first and will be strapped down for the rocket’s maiden flight.

“I don’t believe in science,” Hughes said, via AP News. “I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air… but that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction.”

Apparently the 61-year-old is quite familiar with propelling himself into the sky. In 2014, Hughes shot himself nearly 1,400 feet into the air while recording the trip on a GoPro camera. “It’s scary as hell, but none of us are getting out of this world alive. I like to do extraordinary things that no one else can do,” he added. It also turns out that his $20K project has a sponser: Research Flat Earth.

As a flat Earth believer Hughes is currently hoping he will be able to build a larger rocket in the future which will take him into space so he can see the planet’s shape first hand.

-source via ktvt.com