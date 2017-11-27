Glee Star Naya Rivera Arrested For Domestic Battery

Naya Rivera is facing domestic battery charges after she allegedly hit her husband in the face while taking a walk with their 2-year-old son.

Rivera’s husband, Ryan Dorsey, called the police immediately after the attack. Apparently Dorsey also had video of the events and promptly handed it over to police once they arrived.

Rivera was arrested and taken to jail on Saturday. She then appeared before a judge on Sunday morning, where she was released on $1,000 bond.

The couple had been visiting Dorsey’s family in West Virginia for Thanksgiving.