Houston Astros Receive Record Setting Play-Off Bonuses

It pays in many ways, to be a Houston Astro.

When it comes to the MLB playoffs, each team receives a bonus check based upon how far they proceed. The funds come from a pool of playoff gate game receipts.

The record setting bonus was paid in 2014 to each player of the San Francisco Giants – $392k!

TMZ reports despite the L.A. Dodgers losing the World Series, each player received a $259,722.14 bonus.

Fast forward to now… each player for the 2017 World Series champs Houston Astros… received $438,901.57!!!

It pays to play pro baseball.