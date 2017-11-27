Houston Astros Receive Record Setting Play-Off Bonuses

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Houston Astros, L.A. Dodgers, MLB Bonuses, MLB Play Off Bonuses, World Series
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It pays in many ways, to be a Houston Astro.

When it comes to the MLB playoffs, each team receives a bonus check based upon how far they proceed. The funds come from a pool of playoff gate game receipts.

The record setting bonus was paid in 2014 to each player of the San Francisco Giants – $392k!

TMZ reports despite the L.A. Dodgers losing the World Series, each player received a $259,722.14 bonus.

Fast forward to now… each player for the 2017 World Series champs Houston Astros… received $438,901.57!!!

It pays to play pro baseball.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live