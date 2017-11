IHOP is breaking into the delivery industry this week. They now offer delivery in a handful of major US cities which have yet to be announced.

They’re using a partnership with Amazon and Door Dash to help test their new service.

Right now you can order IHOP through the Door Dash app, but they promise to have a stand alone app up and running soon.

The pancake house has also created special packaging to keep your food nice and hot before it gets to your house.

