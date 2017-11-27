NEW App Will Allow You To Delete Text Messages Sent Within 24 Hours

Ever sent a text you WISHED you hadn’t?

Moneyish reports beginning next month, you can download the free messaging app Line.

Line currently has over 200 million users and is popular in Thailand, Japan and allows you to edit or delete text messages you’ve sent within the previous 24 hours.

If you send a text you wished you hadn’t, you’ll need to utilize the app asap, otherwise the text will likely have been read.

Learn about other apps that will do the same, plus an app that allows you to retract sent emails within 30 seconds of sending, HERE.

Maybe you can still retract that text messaging concerning the hardly recognizable and barely eatable bean casserole served during Thanksgiving?