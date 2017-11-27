Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Engaged

Who’s ready for another royal wedding???
Congrats to Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle on their engagement. The couple is scheduled to be married sometime in the spring of 2018.
Apparently, Harry and Meghan were officially engaged earlier this month in London. Of course Harry is a true gentlemen, and asked Meghan parents for permission to marry their daughter.
His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle are engaged to be married. The Prince of Wales made this announcement this morning: His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.
The couple will live happily ever after in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.