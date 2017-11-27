SEE 22 Of The Best Cyber Monday Christmas Shopping Deals

By Blake Powers
Dreamstime

Looking for more Cyber Monday Christmas shopping deals?

WFAA reports the following 22 items, which include FREE shipping.

  1. $150 Off Windows Laptop and Tablet With Intel Processor
    Was: $299.99
    Now: $149.99
  2. $150 Off Cyber Monday’s Best Hoverboard Deal
    Was: $350.00
    Now: $199.99 **Top safety ratings
  3. 75% Off Top Wireless Bluetooth Lifeproof Headphones
    Was: $169.99
    Now: $39.99
  4. 84% Off Top-Rated Becky Cameron Luxury Sheet Sets
    Was: $99.99
    Now: $29.99
  5. $20 Off Amazon Echo Dot (Alexa-Enabled)
    Was: $49.99
    Now: $29.99 
  6. $15 Off Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote
    Was: $39.99
    Now: $24.99 
  7. 60% Off HD Sports Action Cam + Free Accessories
    Was: $99.99
    Now: $39.99
  8. 50% Off Night Vision Wireless Home Security Camera
    Was: $140.99
    Now: $65.99
  9. 70% Off Ben Sherman TSA Approved Carry-On Luggage
    Was: $160.99
    Now: $49.99
  10. $100 Off Top-Performing Made-In-Italy 6-Piece Cookware Set 
    Was: $249.99
    Now: $149.99

Click HERE to see the final 10 and keep in mind, retailers reserve the right to discontinue offers and adjust prices at any time.

Happy shopping!

