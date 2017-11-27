SEE The White House Gingerbread House!

By Blake Powers
Making Christmas cookies is one thing… making a White House Gingerbread House is another!

The American tradition continues this holiday season, with a little help from our 1st lady.

Hear’s a look into The White House Christmas…

Three hundred pounds of dough, Melania Trump’s signature wreaths, and a LOT of white frosting went into making the White House Gingerbread House, which will be displayed in the State Dining Room, according to TMZ.

Wonder how far away The White House cleaning staff has to to keep their brooms and vacuums? Oops!

