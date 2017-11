Sesame Street has done it again! Another parody episode that’s nothing short of perfect!

Oscar, Cookie Monster, Ernie, and the rest of the Sesame Street gang teamed up for a parody of Stranger Things! From the intro credits to the music to the characters…it’s spot on!

In this episode of Sharing Things, the Cookie-gorgon has eaten everything in the Snackside Down! Now he’s after all the treats in the town of Bawkins. But the real question, will he learn to share?

Enjoy!