‘Stranger Things’ Gets ‘Sesame Street’ Parody Video

By Scott T. Sterling

What’s stranger than Stranger Things? A Sesame Street parody of Stranger Things.

Related: Eleven Gifts for Every Kind of ‘Stranger Things’ Fan on Your Holiday Shopping List

The classic children’s TV institution has taken on the Netflix sensation with a new video that incorporates the two shows in unexpected and pretty funny ways.

Entitled “Sharing Things,” the parody video finds “the Cookiegorgon has eaten everything in the Snackside Down and is still hungry! Will he learn how to share, or will he continue wreaking havoc on the kids in town by eating all their treats?”

Enjoy the video below. If you haven’t seen Stranger Things yet, prepare to not understand what’s going on at all.