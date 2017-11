It’s one of the most unusual Christmas trends ever. Forget the Charlie Brown Christmas aluminum Christmas trees.

How about an upside down Christmas tree?

And if that isn’t weird enough, how about purchasing a Christmas tree for $989.21 at Target? It’s all below!

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

The beautiful upside down Christmas tree at Westfield SF Centre from Powell Station Exit #BARTableHolidays @SFBARTable pic.twitter.com/f9Keb0wHcq — Kelly Yu (@KellyHYu) November 21, 2017

what’s better than a Christmas tree? an upside down Christmas tree of course #whytho pic.twitter.com/a7MX0cDGuV — Lucy Stafford (@LucyStaffie) November 17, 2017

This #Christmas tree at the Hotel Del Coronado is upside down! Some find it artistic while others say it's disrespectful. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ZKM8zBRSjc — Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) November 22, 2017

