“All The Money In The World” Quickly Re-Filming With Christopher Plummer in Kevin Spacey’s Role

“All The Money In The World”, which formerly included Kevin Spacey in the role of J. Paul Getty (founder of Getty Oil Company and once named the wealthiest living American), has been rushing with re-filming scenes now featuring Christopher Plummer in the role of Getty, plus roles played by Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. Producers thought it best to re-cast the Getty role due to sexual allegations against Spacey.

TMZ reports Spacey had filmed his part in around 10 days and with 87-year-old Christopher Plummer going to Tivoli Italy to assume that role, urgency has been key to meet deadlines. Hope those in charge are taking good care of him, taking into consideration his age and the demanding re-filming schedule.

Re-filming costs reportedly reached $10,000,000!

Imagine the rush necessary to meet the movie’s Dec. 22 release.

Click HERE to see some of the set photos with Plummer, who looks quite dapper.