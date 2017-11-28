Check Out The 2017 White House Christmas Decorations

Filed Under: Christmas Decorations, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, White House

It’s no secret that Trump’s White House has deep roots with the fashion industry. Everything from Ivanka’s clothing line to First Lady Melania’s skin care and jewelry lines. Given their style history, haven’t we all been wondering what the White House would look like for Christmas?

Good news! The White House does not disappoint. It looks like Melania had a hand in every single detail, including the cookies! She used a lot of white for a wintry wonderland feel. There are hints of blue and red too. There’s even a mini replica of the White House!

It really is beautiful. However, not everyone would agree and that has a little something to do with the lighting. Yesterday, this picture surfaced on one of the White House hallways.

Ok, yes. That looks terrifying. So much so that someone photoshopped in the twins from The Shining. Others went with the clown from IT.

Hahahahaha! Hilarious.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live