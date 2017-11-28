Check Out The 2017 White House Christmas Decorations

It’s no secret that Trump’s White House has deep roots with the fashion industry. Everything from Ivanka’s clothing line to First Lady Melania’s skin care and jewelry lines. Given their style history, haven’t we all been wondering what the White House would look like for Christmas?

Good news! The White House does not disappoint. It looks like Melania had a hand in every single detail, including the cookies! She used a lot of white for a wintry wonderland feel. There are hints of blue and red too. There’s even a mini replica of the White House!

It really is beautiful. However, not everyone would agree and that has a little something to do with the lighting. Yesterday, this picture surfaced on one of the White House hallways.

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/TglHYDVUx1 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017

Ok, yes. That looks terrifying. So much so that someone photoshopped in the twins from The Shining. Others went with the clown from IT.

White House Christmas decorations looking good. pic.twitter.com/OXVZ3FX6QE — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) November 27, 2017

Hahahahaha! Hilarious.