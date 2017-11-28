Farmersville TX Police Offering Residents Their Address For Christmas Package Delivery and Pickup

In the small North/North East Texas town of Farmersville (about 1 hour from Dallas), the Farmersville Police Department has decided to the best way for residents to help protect their Christmas packages… is to have them sent to the police station!

CBS 11 reports Farmersville residents are requested to stop by their police department to register their name, address, let them know how many packages they are expecting, and have their orders sent to the police station. Arriving packages will be stored until the rightful owner drops by for pick-up.

When it comes to holiday season package theft, Farmersville Police Chief Michael Sullivan says they are offering this service because, “Here in our city, we didn’t have a huge problem with it” –“and I didn’t really want one.”

Helen Sears of Farmersville said, “I think it’s a concern, with all of the people that are stealing packages from homes. It’s a big concern.”

Great to know the Farmersville Police Department is being proactive in this matter.

Here’s to a Merry Christmas to everyone with the Farmersville Police Department and for all the 98.7K-LUV listeners in Farmersville. Cheers!