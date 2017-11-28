Kids Loses His Mind, Cries When Dad Surprises Him With A Brand New Nintendo

Thank you Lord for home videos!

Back in 1988, Nintendo was the gaming system. Everybody wanted one. The Deluxe Set hit stores with a price tag of around $179.99, which equates to $433.00 in 2016. Clearly, it was expensive. It’s not a toy that parents would just run out and buy immediately. Kids had to earn it.

Meet Steve, who had been saving his money and talking about the Nintendo for months, when his parents surprised him with one of his very own. Thankfully, mom caught the whole thing on tape ( and by tape, we mean VHS).

To say he’s excited would be an understatement. Steve’s so happy about his new Nintendo that he cried!

Awwwwwwwww, Happy Holidays to you!