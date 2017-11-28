No, Jason Witten Isn’t Leaving The Cowboys To Coach At Tennessee

Ok everybody, just calm it on down. Jason Witten isn’t leaving the Dallas Cowboys any time soon.

Yesterday, you may have seen a story floating around social media about our very own Jason Witten. The claim is that Witten would be more than willing to leave the Cowboys if he were offered the head coaching job at Tennessee, which also happens to be his alma mater.

Well, that rumor simply isn’t true.

Jason Witten squashes Tennessee rumor, turning his focus to Washington. 📝: https://t.co/Kb6M4CX2pz pic.twitter.com/1bD3qQKCXB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 28, 2017

Of course Witten put a stop to the rumors yesterday afternoon. According to ESPN, Witten said…

“Coaching is something I can see myself down the road, having one of those opportunities, but right now I’m all in with this team and my feet are planted firmly here and this opportunity that I have in 2017 and getting it right this week. And not only that, but I really love this team we have and what we’re trying to build and get it right, right now and for beyond, for the future.”

Well, Cowboys fans, you can now rest easy.