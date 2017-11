We can always use a more Pentatonix in our lives! Especially at Christmas time.

Last night was the all a capella group’s annual holiday special. In honor of another year of The Very Pentatonix Christmas, they releases a brand new Christmas song and video. Ladies and gents, we give you…Deck the Halls!

By the way, you may have noticed there’s a new face in the band. Apparently, Avi, the beardy one, left after their summer tour to spend time with his family.

Enjoy!