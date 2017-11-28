PHOTOS: Christmas Ornaments… for Beards?

By Blake Powers
If you or someone you know is graced with a beard strong enough to handle Christmas decorations, LadBible may have found just what’s needed for a little ho-ho-ho holiday facial hair cheer. 

 

Beardaments is all about making beards Christmas friendly.

Each package contains 12 beardaments with clips for attaching purposes.

As the website notes, “Beardaments are great for: lumberjacks, Grizzly Adams, fishermen, Abraham Lincoln, bearded ladies, pets, thickets of chest hair and anyone else proud of their facial hair!”

 

Prices are reasonable at $11.99 for a package with free shipping.

Good to know beard lovers can replace food with ornaments this holiday season… :).

Featured Image Credit: Instagram/Beardaments Official

 

 

